SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senior citizens who are 65 or older may be eligible to claim a refundable credit on their state income tax return.

Certain seniors who own or rent residential property in Massachusetts, as their principal residence, are eligible for a refundable tax credit. In order to be eligible you need to meet certain requirements.

There are certain income requirements for single individuals and married couples. If you are a homeowner, your Massachusetts property tax payments must exceed 10% of your total state income for the tax year to be eligible. If you are a renter, 25% of your annual Massachusetts rent must exceed 10% of your total income for the tax year.

Representative Orlando Ramos told 22News how applying for this credit will benefit those with a fixed income, “Taxes continue to go up in the city of Springfield and we want to make sure that we are giving seniors the resources that they need and the information that they need to take advantage of some of these tax breaks that are made available, and a lot of people are suffering financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic and they don’t realize they are eligible for this tax break.”

Full-year resident taxpayers who have previously filed a Massachusetts return are eligible to file an income tax return and apply for the Senior Circuit Breaker Tax credit on MassTaxConnect for free.