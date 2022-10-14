WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Council on Aging held its monthly “Learn & Lunch” event on Friday, on the topic of “Gambling in the Golden Years.”

At the West Springfield Senior Center, guest speaker Amy Gabrila from Gamesense spoke to older adults about why adults gamble and what they play. Gabrila is a 7-year GameSense veteran and is currently the Senior GameSense Advisor at MGM Springfield.

Gabrila discussed what gambling for entertainment looks like and the difference between gambling that may not be fun anymore and touched on the positive and negative effects that gambling can have on older adults.

The “Learn & Lunch” series educates older adults on important topics, and each month there is a speaker on a different topic. Guests 60 years of age and over who attend the presentation receive a free lunch at the Senior Center because of the friends of the West Springfield Senior Center Organization.

Pre-registration is required for all “Lunch & Learn” events by 12:00 p.m. the business day prior. People can register by calling 413-263-3264 or by going to the West Springfield Senior Center.