CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – City officials in Chicopee announced the Senior Lock Box program Tuesday night.

Residents who sign up for the program will have a lock box installed on the side of their home. Firefighters and police officers will have a master key to the lockbox, which inside will have a key to your home.

The program will help public safety get into your home quicker in an emergency, without causing any damage.

The fee is $15 for residents who sign up.