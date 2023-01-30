WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make.

West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat difficult process of leaving the home where you raised your family.

West Springfield senior Awilda Chapin-Colon told 22News, she appreciates the information that comes with lunch at this senior center. “It was something that I wondered about. I don’t think I’m quite ready yet, but I think the information is very, very important and I appreciate everything they said.”

These beneficial monthly programs are called “Lunch and Learn”, local realtor Laura Kuhnel told 22News she’s glad the Council on Aging decided to tap into her knowledge which over the years, has helped senior citizens from all over.

“I am a senior specialist, I specialize in this area and I pride myself in helping out folks get the right one.”

The popular learn and lunch series is hardly restrictive. Everyone is welcome from any community in the Springfield area just by calling ahead at 413-263-3264.