Seniors: Need help signing up for COVID vaccine in Springfield?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Library and the Department of Elder Affairs are helping Springfield seniors who need assistance with booking their COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Eastfield Mall.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the office of Mayor Sarno, Library and Elder Affairs staff will be available by phone to assist those 65 and older to book their appointments.

They are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, at 9:00 am – 5:00 pm and Wednesday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. Saturday hours include: Central Library 9:00 am – 5:00 pm; East Forest Park, Forest Park, East Springfield, Indian Orchard, Mason Square and Sixteen Acres 11:00 am – 3:00 pm.

In order to have a successful booking, people must have the following information:

Name

Birthdate

Address (if experiencing homelessness, we can put in a temporary address or street intersection or other general description)

Phone number (preferably cell phone)

Email address (if they have one)

Insurance information

Possible dates available

All library branches, with the exception of Pine Point, will be taking phone calls. The contact information for the library branches are as follows:

East Forest Park Branch: 413- 263-6836

Forest Park Branch: 413-263-6843

East Springfield Branch: 413-263-6840

Brightwood Branch: 413-263-6805

Central Library: 413-263-6828 ext. 215

Indian Orchard Branch: 413-263-6846

Mason Square Branch: 413-263-6853

Sixteen Acres Branch: 413-263-6858

Seniors can also contact the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center at 413-787-6785 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The city of Springfield is asking callers to be prepared to leave a message with their name and phone number so that a staff member can call the resident back in case there is no immediate availability.

Make an appointment here if you’re eligible.

“Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I moved forwarded with our Springfield Library Director Molly Fogarty and Elder Affairs Director Sandy Federico to not wait but to establish our own assistance system to help our senior citizen’s signup and troubleshoot any issues they may have right now,” Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a news release sent to 22News.

The city is also asking that if you have any specific questions about vaccines, to call your medical provider before calling the libraries or elder affairs.

The Springfield City Library is determined to help as many seniors as possible with appointment booking in an effort to help lower the spread of COVID-19.