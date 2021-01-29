Seniors: Need help signing up for COVID vaccine in Springfield?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Library and the Department of Elder Affairs are helping Springfield seniors who need assistance with booking their COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Eastfield Mall.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the office of Mayor Sarno, Library and Elder Affairs staff will be available by phone to assist those 65 and older to book their appointments.
They are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, at 9:00 am – 5:00 pm and Wednesday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. Saturday hours include: Central Library 9:00 am – 5:00 pm; East Forest Park, Forest Park, East Springfield, Indian Orchard, Mason Square and Sixteen Acres 11:00 am – 3:00 pm.
In order to have a successful booking, people must have the following information:
- Name
- Birthdate
- Address (if experiencing homelessness, we can put in a temporary address or street intersection or other general description)
- Phone number (preferably cell phone)
- Email address (if they have one)
- Insurance information
- Possible dates available
All library branches, with the exception of Pine Point, will be taking phone calls. The contact information for the library branches are as follows:
- East Forest Park Branch: 413- 263-6836
- Forest Park Branch: 413-263-6843
- East Springfield Branch: 413-263-6840
- Brightwood Branch: 413-263-6805
- Central Library: 413-263-6828 ext. 215
- Indian Orchard Branch: 413-263-6846
- Mason Square Branch: 413-263-6853
- Sixteen Acres Branch: 413-263-6858
Seniors can also contact the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center at 413-787-6785 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The city of Springfield is asking callers to be prepared to leave a message with their name and phone number so that a staff member can call the resident back in case there is no immediate availability.
Make an appointment here if you’re eligible.
“Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I moved forwarded with our Springfield Library Director Molly Fogarty and Elder Affairs Director Sandy Federico to not wait but to establish our own assistance system to help our senior citizen’s signup and troubleshoot any issues they may have right now,” Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a news release sent to 22News.
The city is also asking that if you have any specific questions about vaccines, to call your medical provider before calling the libraries or elder affairs.
The Springfield City Library is determined to help as many seniors as possible with appointment booking in an effort to help lower the spread of COVID-19.