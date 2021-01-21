Seniors to receive COVID vaccine soon

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Person with stab wounds to the head admitted to Mercy Medical Center

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Seniors living at home are just weeks away from receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations. 

Mercy Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose told 22News, we’re still in Phase 1, inoculating health care workers, first responders, and residents of long-term care facilities. 

But Phase 2 for seniors living at home is just around the corner.

Dr. Roose said, “The estimate is that this will begin at some point in February, probably around the middle of the month. At that point, there will be an infrastructure of multiple sites where individuals with health conditions or other individuals who are at risk can be able to sign up for the vaccination.” 

“So, my message is, I’m encouraged by your interest and those around you, as soon as possible coming in the next 3-4 weeks,” he added. 

To stay on top of the important start to Phase 2, Dr. Roose recommends following what comes out of the top of the week briefings conducted by Mayor Domenic Sarno, Baystate and Mercy Medical Center and the Springfield commissioner of Health and Human Services. 

Briefings that 22News covers extensively each and every Monday. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today