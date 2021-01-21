Seniors to receive COVID vaccine soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Seniors living at home are just weeks away from receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Mercy Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose told 22News, we’re still in Phase 1, inoculating health care workers, first responders, and residents of long-term care facilities.

But Phase 2 for seniors living at home is just around the corner.

Dr. Roose said, “The estimate is that this will begin at some point in February, probably around the middle of the month. At that point, there will be an infrastructure of multiple sites where individuals with health conditions or other individuals who are at risk can be able to sign up for the vaccination.”

“So, my message is, I’m encouraged by your interest and those around you, as soon as possible coming in the next 3-4 weeks,” he added.

To stay on top of the important start to Phase 2, Dr. Roose recommends following what comes out of the top of the week briefings conducted by Mayor Domenic Sarno, Baystate and Mercy Medical Center and the Springfield commissioner of Health and Human Services.

Briefings that 22News covers extensively each and every Monday.