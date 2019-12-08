Sensory-friendly Santa welcomes special needs children at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Special needs children told Santa what they wanted for Christmas Sunday at the Holyoke Mall.

This was a private meet and greet with Santa, specifically for children with autism and other disabilities.

Director of marketing at the Holyoke Mall, Lisa Wray, told 22News families pre-registered for the event, so they didn’t have to wait in line.

“Families have a little more time to spend with family,” she said. “They don’t have to wait in line they can color, they can relax and enjoy their time without being stressed out.”

This holiday event at the Holyoke Mall provided families with special needs children an opportunity for a more, personal interaction with the jolly man himself, Santa Claus.

“It’s really important for kids with sensory issues to have this kind of service and not have to wait 2 and a half hours in line,” said Brandi Gilllenhing of Ludlow.

Gilllenhing noted, “Santa can come down to their level rather than just have them sit in a chair and wait for them to come to them.”

Families also were able to put a dent in their holiday shopping after their visit with Santa.

The Holyoke Mall had large crowds all weekend, and it’s expected to stay that way for the next two weeks.