September 2020 was the warmest on record across the globe

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some mild weather last week it has gotten cooler as we near the end of the month of October.

According to NOAA, the global average temperature for September was the highest for the 141-year record at 1.75 degrees above the 20th century average of 59.0 degrees.

The second highest September temperature on record occurred in 2015 and 2016 and the 10 warmest Septembers on record have all occurred since 2005.

For the most part, we had temperatures in the 70s and 80s in western Massachusetts during the month of September. Year to date, the period from January through September was the second warmest on record across the globe.

NOAA’s winter outlook is calling for above average temperatures for us here in New England.