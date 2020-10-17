September home sale rates see substantial increase

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In the Pioneer Valley, September home sales are up by nearly seven percent and the median price has increased to about 15-percent, according to the September 2020 Single-Family Sales Report by the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley.

The report also shows that the number of homes for sale is down since last year. The average of days on the market is down nearly 32-percent from 56 days to 38.

Real estate experts told 22News that the market is competitive for potential home buyers right now, with inventory and supply of property down and low interest on mortgages.

“Save as much money as you can, get your credit score to where you can attain a conventional mortgage,” realtor Carrie Blair recommends. “Be aggressive with your price but be prepared to go over the asking price for some of these properties.”

The report also shows that a 30-year mortgage rate has dropped to less than three percent compared to last year.