HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – September is National Recovery Month, and communities and organizations across the Commonwealth are looking to raise awareness.

This annual event serves as a time to remember lives lost to overdose, acknowledge the grief, raise awareness, and combat the stigma too often associated with substance-related deaths.

Every September there is a national movement to emphasize the importance of accessible and comprehensive substance use treatment. Kimberley Lee from MiraVista Behavioral Health Center tells us that whether it’s MiraVista or something else, what people needs to know is that there is help out there for everyone.

Lee adding, “For individuals to know that there are resources available and there is a community of support behind them and to partner with them so that their journey is successful in a way that they’re able to live meaningful and fulfilling lives.”

MiraVista’s Intensive Outpatient Program services are currently available from Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with transportation provided. Coinciding with National Recovery Month, MiraVista Behavioral Health Center is expanding its IOP, adding evening hours in both Spanish and English, for individuals who want more therapeutic services for recovery.

The newly introduced evening sessions are scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.