LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An officer and driver of a dump truck were taken to the hospital following a low-speed car chase from Ludlow to Indian Orchard Thursday afternoon.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, dispatchers received a call around 1:52 p.m. for a report of an erratic vehicle around East and Miller Streets. The caller claimed the driver of a dump truck was crossing over into the other side of traffic.

A Ludlow Police Sergeant located the dump truck on East Street near the intersection of Harland Street and attempted to stop it but the driver continued west down East Street. A low-speed chase began, with speeds only reaching up to mid 20s, according to Chief Valadas. The dump truck was driving on the opposite side of the road and swiped two vehicles and a utility pole.

The Sergeant stated that as the dump truck driver drove over the Putts Bridge into Indian Orchard, he encountered a large amount of traffic and was unable to go forward. The Sergeant was able to break the window and put the vehicle into park.

The driver, only described as a middle aged man, was removed from the vehicle and was experiencing a medical event. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center by an ambulance. The Sergeant was also taken to the hospital for a laceration on his forearm.

Ludlow police were assisted by State and Springfield Police. At this time, charges are still pending.