SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A series of Minority-Entrepreneur events kicked-off in Springfield Wednesday evening.

In partnership with state and local organizations, Commonwealth Corporation is hosting two minority-owned businesses events in the city. The event is designed for entrepreneurs to share and exchange information related to business growth, workforce development, and access to state funding. For more information on how to register, click here.

22News spoke with Josiane Martinez, founder and CEO of Archipelago Strategies Group, about the business series and its significance.

“People are ready to mentor anybody wanting to start a business and developing that idea and building that capital model to show you can do what you love,” said Martinez. “There’s nothing better than waking up every morning and serving in a capacity that helps yourself and others.”

If you missed Wednesday night’s event, the second event of the series is set to take place on Tuesday, September 13.