Brimfield man killed, Brighton man seriously hurt in accident on Route 20

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is dead, and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after two cars crashed head-on on Route 20 near New Holland Road in Brimfield Friday afternoon.

State Police received multiple calls about the deadly crash just after 2 p.m., involving a 2019 Nissan operated by a 58-year-old Brimfield man and a 2015 Volvo operated by a 52-year-old Brighton man.

The Brimfield man was pronounced dead at the site of the crash and the Brighton man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their names have not been released.

MSP Recon and Photo along with Troop C personnel on the scene of a 2 vehicle fatal crash on Rte 20 @ Holland Rd in #Brimfield. Road closures in place. Avoid are if possible. Further details will be released as available. #MAtraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 11, 2019

According to State Police, the events leading up to the crash are still being determined by the accident reconstruction team, crime scene investigators, detectives assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

State Police troopers assigned to the Sturbridge barracks were also called to assist along with Brimfield police, fire, and EMS.

The deadly head-on crash impacted traffic in the area for three hours. The road reopened just after 5 p.m.

Latest News: