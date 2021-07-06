Person killed in serious two-car crash in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash on North Westfield Street in Agawam Tuesday.

The Agawam Police Department said officers were called to North Westfield Street at Park Edge for a serious crash with injuries at 3:30 p.m., after one vehicle had crossed over the center double yellow line while traveling north, crashing into another vehicle traveling south.

Occupants of both vehicles were taken to a local hospital where one person, a passenger, was pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released. The drivers of both vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Agawam Police along with the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the deadly crash. Anyone who has related information is asked to call the police department’s Traffic Bureau.