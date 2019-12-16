Serious crash on Route 20 in Brimfield causing delays

BRIMFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Police are advising drivers to avoid Route 20 in Brimfield due to a “serious car crash” on Monday morning.
According to the Brimfield Police Department, drivers should expect delays in the area of Route 20 at Hollow Road for a car crash around 9:30 a.m.
There was no information on if there were any injuries.
22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
