Serious injuries in crash on Mass Pike in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after an accident on the Mass Pike in Palmer.

According to Massachusetts State Police, one person was taken hospital after the one-car crash, but there are still delays in the area.

MassDOT spokesperson Jacqueline Goddard says there are traffic slowdowns on both the east and westbound side of the Pike due to the crash, which took place on the eastbound side of the highway just before Exit 8.

State Police in Charlton had said that one lane of traffic is getting by on the eastbound side of the Turnpike, but Goddard says drivers are now being detoured at Exit 7 in Ludlow.

