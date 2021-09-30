“Serious police situation” on Ray St. in Ludlow causing delay at East St. School

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A “serious police situation” has delayed the opening of a Ludlow elementary school Thursday morning.

According to a message from Ludlow Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Nemeth, there is a two-hour delay and no morning preschool at the East Street School, due to the “serious police situation” on nearby Ray Street.

“You are asked to avoid that area at this time,” Nemeth wrote. “I will be informing you again at 8:30 A.M. if the school will be opening on a two hour delay or be closed for the day. Thank you for your understanding as the situation is fluid at the moment and the LPD will inform me when it is safe to have children begin their day at East Street School.”

Our 22News crew could see multiple police cruisers outside 51 Ray Street, but no information on the situation was immediately available from Ludlow Police.