Serious two-car crash on Main Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a serious two-car crash in downtown Springfield late Tuesday night.

The Springfield Police Department has not released any information about the crash yet but a 22News crew in the area reported several officers and fire officials on Main Street at 11:45 p.m.

Our camera crew also captured video of the two vehicles involved, one heavily damaged. It is currently unknown if anyone was seriously hurt.







As of midnight, part of Main Street is closed to traffic while police investigate and clear the roadway.

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.