Serve Food opens in Holyoke, offers shared kitchen to prepare meals

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new business called Serve Food, announced their grand opening located at 112 High Street in Holyoke Tuesday.

Serve Food is a shared-use commercial kitchen where individuals or businesses can prepare food products and meals, using a monthly membership.

“We’re excited to bring this concept to western Massachusetts, this gives aspiring restauranteurs, pastry chefs, food trucks, and product developers a turn-key chance to start their food business without the burden of a large overhead,” said Matt Lillibridge, chef founder of Serve Food.

Members can get access to the kitchen immediately and because expenses are shared, the costs are significantly lower.

According to the Founder of Serve Food the utilities, maintenance expenses, equipment repairs, sanitation, and cleaning supplies are also included in the membership fees.