HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As winter blankets outdoor activities, Holyoke Community College (HCC) invites residents to warm up to a unique and exciting sport: pickleball.

Whether you’re a novice eager to pick up a new hobby or a seasoned player seeking to hone your skills, HCC’s upcoming pickleball classes, scheduled for January and February, are set to make the indoor courts sizzle with action.

Headed by the experienced pickleball coach and racquet sports instructor, Kelly Canniff, these group sessions promise not just skill improvement but a vibrant social experience in the warmth and comfort of HCC’s indoor athletics facility.

HCC Bartley Center (Photo courtesy of HCC)

The classes are tailor-made for participants at every skill level- from beginners taking their first swing to seasoned players aiming for tournament-level prowess. Each class, spanning 90 minutes, will run for three weeks, with a total cost of $90 per series.

Pickleball 101: Mastering the Basics

For those stepping onto the court for the first time or with limited experience, Pickleball 101 is the perfect initiation. Running on Tuesdays (Jan. 16-30) or Thursdays (Jan. 18-Feb. 1) at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., this series covers the fundamentals- serving, developing a forehand, scoring, basic rules, positioning, and strategy.

Pickleball Intermediate Level: Elevate Your Play

Players with some familiarity and experience can join the Pickleball Intermediate Level classes. Held on Tuesdays (Feb. 6-20) or Thursdays (Feb. 8-22) at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., this series focuses on advancing groundstrokes, overhead shots, volleys, serves, and enhancing direction, control, and accuracy.

Pickleball Tournament Ready Prep: Aim for the Podium

For the ambitious souls eyeing tournaments, the Pickleball Tournament Ready Prep is the pathway. Running on Tuesdays (Feb. 27- March 12) or Thursdays (Feb. 29-March 14) at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., these sessions prepare players for competitive play, refining shot variety, accuracy, and strategies for doubles.

Registration is open on their website. Secure your spot to be part of the pickleball action that promises not just fitness but a vibrant community spirit, all within the confines of HCC’s lively indoor sports facility.