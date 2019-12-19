Service held for homeless people who lost their lives in 2019

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the temperature continues to dip this evening, a local college and church are remembering homeless people who lost their lives this year as part of National Homeless Persons Memorial Day.

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry in Chicopee was the site of Wednesday night’s service and dinner.

Nursing students from Elms College of Nursing were there to help serve a home-cooked meal. Organizers said the dinner and service is a way for people to remember those who society has often forgotten.

The event is also a way to remind those in attendance that they’re not that different from the person sitting next to them.

Brother Michael Duffy told 22News, “We are one paycheck away from most of the people in the room, one paycheck. And that’s what unites us.”

The Basilica of St. Stanislaus also contributed to this event.

National Homeless Persons Memorial day is marked every year on the longest night of the year. This year it lands on the 21st – this Saturday.