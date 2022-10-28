HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – ServiceNet hosted a community ribbon-cutting and open house at its new Strive Clinic location on Friday.

According to a news release from ServiceNet, this by-appointment clinic had been located within the agency’s Enrichment Center in Chicopee, which was a full-day program for individuals with acquired brain injury (ABI). With an eye toward continuing expansion of this service line, ServiceNet moved to its Holyoke office building.

The open house had brief presentations by program leadership, staff, as well as participants. There will also be comments by elected officials, and tours of the facility.

The Strive Clinic and Enrichment Center was acclaimed as a 2022 HealthCare Hero, an award given by BusinessWest and HealthCare News, for their collaboration with Springfield College’s physical therapy program and the University of Massachusetts communications/speech therapy program. Students complete internships at both locations, gaining valuable clinical experience while extending the services available to brain-injured adults who qualify for the ABI Waiver.