Settlement reached between Springfield Symphony Orchestra and NLRB

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A settlement has been reached between the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Board and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). This after the NLRB filed a complaint for alleged unfair labor practices.

A member of the orchestra board said this takes the charge off the table but with that means a payout to the orchestra for the concerts that have been missed in this contract dispute.

According to the union, that’s over $275,000. Both the board and the union said this settlement also means there will be two shows sometime this spring but contract negotiation continues.

Thomas Bergeron, Principal Trumpet of the Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra told 22News, “The musicians just want to play. That’s all we want to do. We want concerts scheduled, concerts produced.”

“We’re trying to reach an agreement and that’s just the question of what’s in the agreement and how we proceed,” said Paul Friedmann, Vice Chairman of the Management Committee.

It’s important to note that this unilateral settlement between the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and the NLRB does not mean that the Springfield Symphony Orchestra is admitting fault to this complaint.