SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lawyer said a settlement agreement has been reached in a lawsuit that was aimed at shutting the Roderick Ireland Courthouse down due to mold concerns.

A news conference is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday where we will learn the details of this settlement, what’s next for the courthouse, and the people who work there.

The class action lawsuit was brought forward by Alekman DiTusa in September claiming there were poor conditions that led to health problems in the Hampden County Superior Courthouse. They released a report in March that found cancer causing mold in the building. It also found significant amounts of mold in an office used by two judges who both died from ALS.



The Trial Court’s reports released in February said it would not relocate the building but instead do extensive repairs. They released another report in April that found sources of mold were not impacting the air quality inside the building and mold concentrations have improved since an initial report from August of 2019.

A number of offices have left the courthouse or are in the process of leaving including the Hampden County Registry of Deeds and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. Meantime the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is no longer bringing inmates into the building.

