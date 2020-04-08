Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases at Mount Saint Vincent Care Center in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mount Saint Vincent Care Center in Holyoke.

Mount Saint Vincent Care Center’s spokesperson Christine M. Lobby told 22News, all of the residents showing symptoms of the virus were tested. Those who tested positive are isolated in one area within the facility receiving care and treatment.

Lobby said no employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The safety of our residents and colleagues is our first priority. We continue to work closely with the State and county health departments. As we have done since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are following the guidance and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in providing care to our residents. Christine M. Lobby

Families of residents have been contacted and notified of the recent developments.