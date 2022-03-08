SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Bald eagles have become more common across western Massachusetts in recent years but a viewer saw a convocation of eagles in Southwick Tuesday afternoon.

A photo shared with 22News shows a total of seven eagles on the Congamond Lakes around noon on Tuesday. Six of the eagles are still growing into adults but one of the eagles seen had the iconic white-feathered head, which can take up to five years for an eagle to attain.

Credit: Mike Smith

According to data from the Natural Heritage Database, bald eagles have increased nesting along the Connecticut River over the last 30 years. Bald eagles began nesting in Massachusetts in 1989 and since then, more than 750 bald eagles have fledged.

Why are eagles so frequently seen in the winter?

It’s courtship and nesting season! In mid to late winter, bald eagles find a partner and then they work together to build a large nest, typically between December and February. Bald eagles use large sticks to build nests and line them with pine, grasses, and other soft materials. Male eagles typically deliver the sticks while their mate constructs and organizes the nest.

If you have a news tip, photo, or video email us at ReportIt@wwlp.com.