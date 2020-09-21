Seven electric vehicle charging stations installed throughout Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource and the Town of Agawam have recently completed installing seven new electric vehicle charging stations throughout the town.

According to Eversource, the installations supports the company and town’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re thankful for our partnerships with towns like Agawam, which share our clean energy vision to reduce carbon emissions and help prevent the effects of climate change,” said Eversource Electric Vehicle Program Lead James Cater. “While the pandemic has certainly changed life for us all, we’re still committed to helping customers keep their sustainability and EV charging goals on track. Now that businesses are opening back up, we continue to actively work with municipalities and businesses to install electric vehicle infrastructure throughout the commonwealth.”

Agawam received support through Eversource’s EV Charging Station program. The town had to pay for the installation and equipment but not for the electrical infrastructure Eversource put in place.

Five of the charging stations have been placed at public places throughout the town:

Agawam High School

Borgatti Park

Corey Street Bandstand

School Street Park

Shea Field

The charging stations installed can charge two separate vehicles at a time.

Agawam has implemented multiple energy saving measures in several government buildings. Along with this project, the town will save over $3 million in energy costs.

Eversource says they will also be installing charging stations in Becket, Medway, and Milton; Cambridge, Greenfield, the Marine Biological Laboratory in Falmouth and several Mass Audubon locations.