Seven local teens graduate from Mount Tom Academy

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – No one thought this day would come, even the students themselves weren’t sure they’d be graduating from high school Tuesday.

Seven area teens earned their high school diploma from the alternative high school program, Mount Tom Academy.

Mount Tom Academy is a partnership with Holyoke Community College. Area high school students who are at risk for dropping out – are given the tools they need to succeed.

“It feels really awesome actually. I really didn’t think this would happen,” graduate Chloe Roux said.

Graduate Nathan Garcia told 22News, “I plan to go to trade school in December and I’m going to be an electrician.”

And while Garcia goes onto trade school, Roux plans to attend Holyoke Community College in the fall. In fact, she has already earned some college credits.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.