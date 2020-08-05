Several Baystate Health locations without power due to Tropical Storm Isaias

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday, several areas of Baystate Health have been impacted and are without power.

According to Baystate Health Manager of Public Affairs Shelly Hazlett, the following locations are without power and the patients who have appointments at these locations are being contacted by the medical practice to reschedule:

The Medical Office Building (MOB) and MOB Garage at 2 Medical Center Drive in Springfield. The garage is currently closed due to the power outage

34 Hubbard Street, Ludlow

300 Carew Street, Springfield

95 Sargent Street, Belchertown

2344 Boston Road, Wilbraham

Teams at Baystate Health are monitoring the situation. According to the MEMA power outage map, 9,602 customers are currently without power as of 12:17 p.m. Wednesday.