SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A boil water order remains in effect throughout the city of Springfield and some neighboring communities due to a water main break.

The boil water order in Springfield and Ludlow forced restaurants especially to pivot with many closing down operations for the day. 22News stopped by several businesses downtown that had opted to keep their doors closed, pointing to the disruption of the boil order. Others had limited menus, such as the Red Rose Pizzeria in downtown Springfield.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Springfield HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris outlined the guidelines for the restaurants who chose to open as usual.

“If you are opening your restaurant today, do not serve coffee or soda from machines that are plumbed into tap water. Do not serve ice unless you are certain it was made before 3:00 p.m. yesterday. Do not wash fruits and vegetables with tap water today,” said Caulton-Harris.

These were just a few of the listed suggestions for restaurants to ensure customer safety. There were further restrictions on dish-washing and hand-washing as well.

The boil water order is expected to remain in effect until at least early Thursday morning.