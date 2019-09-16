Several cars struck during shooting on High Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several shots were fired on High Street in Holyoke Monday morning.

According to Holyoke police, several vehicles were struck by gunfire, but no victims were reported.

When our 22News crew went to the area of 650 High Street late Monday afternoon, we saw two cars with bullet holes and one car with its windows shattered.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Holyoke Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 413-322-6940 or leave an anonymous tip by texting ‘SOLVE’ followed by your tip to 274637.