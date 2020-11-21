Several communities to hold Thanksgiving food drives this Saturday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Local communities are looking for your help to provide food to those in need this Thanksgiving.

Food drives will be held in several communities and are asking anyone that can to donate some food. Social distancing and mask wearing will be in place at each site.

Agawam

The Agawam Police Department is accepting food for their Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The food drive will be located on 830 Suffield Street.

Wilbraham

The Wilbraham United Church will be collecting food with a drive-thru food drive. They will accept non-perishable food items as well as gift cards to local grocery stores.

The drive-thru food drive will be open at 9:30 a.m. and ends at noon, located on 500 Main Street.

Enfield

A turkey drive will be held at Rich’s Oil Service in Enfield on Saturday. They will be accepting turkeys that will be donated to the Enfield Food Shelf.

The turkey drive will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Rich’s Oil Service is located at 12 Mood Road.

Hosting a food drive? Let us know! Send your information to Reportit@wwlp.com!