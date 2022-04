WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments put out a brush fire on Belchertown Road Friday evening.

According to a social media post by the Ware Fire Department, firefighters were called to a brush fire at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday. No injuries were reported.

Belchertown, Palmer, Warren, Hardwick, and West Brookfield Fire Departments provided mutual aid at the site of the incident.