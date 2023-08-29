MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Fire Department was sent to a two-car motor vehicle accident Tuesday morning.

According to the Monson Fire Department, at 4:53 a.m., there was a two-car accident with a head-on collision and there were people lying on the ground after the accident.

All of the occupants were out of their vehicles and were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The Palmer ambulance went to the accident and took one person to the hospital.

