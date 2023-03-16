GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire officials were called to assist in putting out a Granby structured fire Tuesday.

According to Granville Fire Department, upon their arrival, they saw fire coming from the roof of the residence. It was apparent that there was an exterior fire attack on the second floor.

This fire was put out successfully by Lost Acres Fire Department, Southwick Fire Department, East Granby Fire Department, and Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company.

Granville Fire Department says no one was injured.