Several MassDOT constructions to resume after Memorial Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly two million people were estimated to have hit the road this weekend, and to accommodate the higher volume, MassDOT halted roadwork across the state.

All roadwork is set to resume Tuesday.

Luckily, most of the construction in our area is overnight work but, there will be some happening throughout the day so plan ahead for your morning and evening commutes.

It wasn’t the Memorial Day most people planned for, but the rain and chilly temperatures didn’t keep over a million New Englander’s from their long weekend plans, but it did cause some to change their plans.

“I would have been out much earlier if it wasn’t raining but it looks like it’s clearing up and hopefully tomorrow will be a lot better,” said Nick Maynard of Palmer.

Despite the number of people on the road, there wasn’t much traffic locally, which was a surprise to travelers.

“Today, no rain, you can see the lines on the road, it’s all good and no traffic really either something we noticed I didn’t even think about there’s no traffic on the road it’s the best,” said Brendan Mulroy of Shelton, Connecticut.

While roadwork was stopped for the weekend, it will pick back up this week. Some of the main projects happening in our area include:

Daytime and overnight work on I-90 Eastbound and Westbound in Berkshire County

The ongoing daytime project on I-291 in Springfield and on I-91 in both directions in West Springfield

Constructions on 391 in Holyoke will resume

The Morgan-Sullivan Bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. all week so expect detours in West Springfield and Agawam

Don’t forget to get real time updates with our 22News Live Traffic Map.