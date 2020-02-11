Several mom-and-pop restaurants in western Massachusetts have closed

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The closing of White Hut in West Springfield is just another reminder of how hard it is to be a small business in western Massachusetts.

Mom and pop restaurants and shops have been forced to close their doors after not being able to compete with bigger establishments. It’s a trend that’s happening all over our area, and West Springfield and is no different.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News, “It’s more difficult to compete with Riverdale road where you have these big businesses come in and the chain restaurants and that’s good for business too but with everything changing diets and what people are interested it’s tough for small businesses to keep up especially with increasing rent.”

In addition to White Hut in West Springfield, Monte Carlo closed after 80 years of business.