HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Colorful art installations are popping up all throughout Holyoke. If you have not been to downtown Holyoke in a while, these art installations are a great reason to get out and explore.

The city of Holyoke invited the non-profit Beyond Walls to install epic pieces of artwork by top street artists. Many of the street artists are working to create a more vibrant downtown and are from Puerto Rico, a nod to the rich Puerto Rican culture which runs through the city.

Organizer Al Wilson hopes these installations bring more people and commerce to Holyoke to enjoy all it has to offer, “Look at the art, maybe grab lunch…. you know there’s a community development aspect to this. There’s been a party under every wall every night but there’s also an economic development piece for these mom and pop shops that are second job opportunities. We’d love it if folks came out and supported.”

Each mural is unique, whether painted or a giant relief sculpture made from discarded plastic. However, all are good reasons to check out the city of Holyoke and support its smaller businesses.

The organizers of Beyond Walls are half way to their goal of raising $50,000 for this project which will allow them to get matching funds from the state.