Several Palmer H.S. students recovering after ingesting poisonous plant

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Several teens at Palmer High School are recovering after ingesting a poisonous plant. School officials were concerned enough, that they called for ambulances.

It’s the talk of the town, many people are questioning how and why the students decided to eat a common house plant on Thursday.

“It spread pretty quickly by word of mouth, through social media,” said Trevor Lamberton of Palmer.

Izaac Lopez added, “I didn’t even know what was happening at first.”

Afternoon classes at Palmer High School were disrupted after several students fell ill. The school superintendent told 22News the students ingested a house plant called “Mother of Thousands.”

“All of a sudden, I saw everyone’s stories on social that people were eating plants and all that,” said Lopez. “It was just annoying.”

The plant in question is considered poisonous, but with a low toxicity level. A quick online search shows the green leafy succulent is popular because of its low maintenance.

Kerri Karnbach lives in Palmer. She questions if students were eating the plant out of some kind of dare, like the Tide Pod challenge a few years back.

“So, I guess you could kind of relate it back to that,” said Karnbach. “Just because they’re doing all kinds of crazy things nowadays like I wouldn’t put it past it.”

Three ambulances from Palmer and Monson were dispatched to the school. The superintendent said the students were evaluated by medical professionals out of precaution.

“Around this age in high school, it should be known like what not to put in your mouth,” said Lamberton. “And obviously a plant is something you shouldn’t eat.”

22News reached out to the Palmer Police Department and we’re still waiting to get an exact number of how many students were involved.

Our news crews saw about eight teens getting into ambulances.