Several record low temperatures could break today, tonight

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It may not be winter yet, but it sure feels like it Wednesday morning in western Massachusetts.

22News spoke with one Agawam resident before he left for work.

“It’s a little cooler than what you typically expect 35-40 degrees would be nicer but we gotta get used to it.” Agawam resident, Phil Butler

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin expects “feels-like” temperatures only in the single digits and teens today.

For kids getting ready to head out to the bus, it’s important to wear layers, cover as much skin as possible and bundle up as much as possible to stay warm and stay safe.

Several cold records could break today.

The record low this morning is 14º set in 1996 & 2001. So far we haven’t broken that record, but we’re close.

We’re also looking at breaking the coldest HIGH-temperature record for this date. The current record is 37º and the 22News Storm Team doesn’t expect temperatures to get above freezing today.

Tonight we could break a record low. The current low-temperature record for Thursday morning is 15º set in 1986 and the Storm Team is forecast lows near 10 degrees.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track the cold November air.