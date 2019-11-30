Several residents including children are without a home after house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several residents are without a home following a house fire in Springfield Saturday morning.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News around 7 a.m., crews were called to 201 Walnut Street where they found a fire in the attic of a home.

Tetreault said four adults and eight kids from the first and second floor are without a home and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad has determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical malfunction.

