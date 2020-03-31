Several residents, staff at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are residents and staff members at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home who have been infected by the coronavirus.

The Massachusetts Department of Veteran Services confirmed with 22News several residents have been isolated and the employees have been advised to quarantine until they are asymptomatic.

Local and state public health officials were notified as well as the families of the residents who were tested. The Soliders’ Home has implemented changes to prevent the virus from spreading.

They implemented a no-visitor policy on March 14, added hand sanitizer stations, and are restricting resident’s movements. They’re also disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and taking temperatures of employees.

The Department of Veteran Services could not tell us how many cases there are or comment on personnel matters. We contacted the Soldiers’ home itself but we hadn’t heard back before news time.

We’ll make sure to bring you new information as soon as it becomes available.