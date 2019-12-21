Several residents without a home after fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four residents are without a home after a house fire broke out late Friday night.

Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News just after 11:30 p.m., crews were called to 120 Catalina Drive for a report of a bedroom fire on the 2nd floor of a single-family house.

Tetreault said two of the four residents who live there were home and safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross due to the damage of the home.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.