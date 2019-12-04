Several roads remain unplowed in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While we don’t have any snowfall to worry about Wednesday, certain roads in western Massachusetts still haven’t been plowed.

Many Springfield neighborhoods picked up 18 inches of snow total, with about a foot of it falling overnight Monday into Tuesday. The snow is so high on some neighborhood streets, cars are still struggling to get out of their driveways.

Just because you don’t see snow doesn’t mean the road isn’t slippery. Untreated secondary roads and side streets, sidewalks and shaded spots are most vulnerable to black ice. Wet or slushy roadways and sidewalks may have frozen and become icy Wednesday morning, as temperatures drop into the teens to mid-20s.

Drive with extra caution, as pavement that appears wet or slushy may contain icy patches