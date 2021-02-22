Several schools return to in-person hybrid learning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP/AP) – In-person learning resumed for grade-school students in a few districts in western Massachusetts Monday.

The public schools in Chicopee began its hybrid learning plan for students kindergarten through high school. Students will be full remote on Wednesdays.

Holyoke Public Schools is welcoming back preschoolers and kindergartners. The hybrid model will start with Cohort C attending school in-person four days a week, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The CDC released new guidelines for returning to classrooms last week, encouraging schools to bring students back and keep them there.

The nation’s top public health agency said that in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies, and vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its long-awaited road map for getting students back to classrooms in the middle of a pandemic that has killed nearly 480,000 people in the U.S. But the agency’s guidance is just that — it cannot force schools to reopen, and CDC officials were careful to say they are not calling for a mandate that all U.S. schools be reopened.