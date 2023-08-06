AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Fire Department was sent to 509 Springfield Street for a building fire on Saturday.

According to the Agawam Fire Department, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, crews were sent to Springfield Street for a building fire, where the fire was contained to a small portion of the building.

Several residents of the building had to be taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. The fire is currently being investigated by the Agawam Fire Department, the Agawam Police Department, and State Police troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshall’s office.

