Several vendors opt out of Brimfield flea market in May

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Brimfield’s May flea market kicks off in about a month, but its not going to look nearly the same.

Most of the show managers are opting out of the event for May due to the new COVID-19 regulations imposed by the town. Brimfield’s flea markets are held for a week during May, July, and September bringing in buyers from all around the globe, including Europe and Asia. Show promoters rent spaces in their land to antique dealers that sell everything from fine art to vintage clothing.

Owner of May’s Antique Market, Martha May, is one of at least 20 promoters choosing not to operate under the town’s strict rules, “Its our responsibly as show promoters, to monitor each acre to determine how many people are in the acre of land. Our show is over 8 acres, that’s a massive undertaking to monitor that traffic.”

So many Brimfield businesses benefit from the flea market in May, so she is expecting them to take a huge economic hit during the smaller May show, which is set to begin May 11th. The hope is that most people are vaccinated by July, and the state’s and town’s COVID-19 regulations will either be lifted or lessened.