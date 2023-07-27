SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunshine was short-lived this week as severe thunderstorms once again rolled through Western Massachusetts earlier Thursday evening.

Storm damage across the city of Springfield, after thunderstorms returned Thursday afternoon, once more bringing heavy rain. Downed trees and wires were seen throughout the city, on Allen Street, and Talmadge Drive, with trees fallen onto wires on New House Street.

In Springfield on Victoria Street, a large tree fallen in between two homes causing some damage to the fence near these homes as well as downed wires, and damage to the light pole. The tree falling into the yard of a man’s mother’s home, he tells us that they are lucky that the damage wasn’t worse.

“It’s very lucky, it’s very lucky. I am surprised it didn’t hit the garage or she usually parks in the driveway and it would have crushed her car, so, it’s crazy. We haven’t seen something like this in a very long time,” said Rob of Springfield.

But the residents of this neighborhood weren’t so lucky, as the tree caused power outages to surrounding homes. Javier Penalbert, who lives just a street over says his family is ready to wait it out until the power comes back on. “Just walking around with flash lights, lanterns, and just trying to get the feel of not having power for a little bit, its something different but something we have to get use to.”