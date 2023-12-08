LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A sewer backup has caused the overflow to discharge into Longmeadow Brook.

According to the Longmeadow DPW, approximately 10-15 gallons per minute of sewage is spilling into the water due to a backup between 73-93 Captain Rd and Merriweather Dr on Friday. It is recommended that the public avoid contacting the affected water bodies for at least 48 hours due to increased health risks caused by bacteria and other contaminants.

Longmeadow Brook is a tributary of the Connecticut River.