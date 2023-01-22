SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission will start its sewer pipe improvement project on Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, the sewer pipe improvement project will be along Main Street between Court Street and State Street beginning this week until March.

The hours of construction are anticipated to be Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Springfield Department of Public Works is advising residents to seek alternative routes to avoid traffic during the construction.

Main Street, including the intersections at Court Street and State Street, will need temporary lane shifts and lane closures. During construction hours, there will be restrictions for street-side parking.

The work involved by the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission will be replacing sewer pipes that are from 1881 as part of the Commission’s collection system asset management and maintenance program.